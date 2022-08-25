Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man down before Arenado is presumably placed on the paternity list ahead of Friday's game against Atlanta. Since players can spend anywhere from 1-to-3 days away from the team upon landing on the paternity list, fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility of Arenado missing all three games against Atlanta. Tommy Edman is filling in at third base Thursday, but Brendan Donovan may be the main beneficiary if Arenado is absent for the entire weekend.