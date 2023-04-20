Arenado went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 14-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arenado was on the back end of a first-inning double steal with Dylan Carlson, and a throwing error on the play led to the Cardinals' second run. Willson Contreras then knocked in Arenado with an RBI double. Arenado has struggled a bit lately, going 2-for-19 with one walk and six strikeouts over the last five games. That short slump has him down to a .293/.349/.413 slash line with two home runs, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and a steal through 19 contests.