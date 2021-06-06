Arenado went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Reds.

Arenado gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead when he drove in Tommy Edman with an RBI single in the the first inning and later tied the the game at two with another RBI knock in the fourth. The third baseman now has 38 RBI to go along with a .274/.320/.509 slash line across 244 plate appearances this season. One slight negative is that Arenado has only gone yard once since May 18, though he still has 11 home runs on the season.