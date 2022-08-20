Arenado went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arenado had been quiet over the last week, going 4-for-28 -- albeit with two home runs and a double -- in his last seven contests. He matched the hit total from that stretch with an impressive Friday. This was his third four-hit game of the season, lifting his slash line to .299/.363/.560 with 25 homers, 77 RBI, 59 runs scored. two stolen bases and 32 doubles through 110 contests overall. The only full season Arenado has missed the 30-double mark is his rookie year in 2013.