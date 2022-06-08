Arenado, who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, could be dealing with some residual soreness after he was hit in the kneecap by a pitch in Tuesday's 4-2 loss, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado looked to be in pain after he was hit by a pitch in the top of the 10th, but he took his base and was in the field in the bottom of the inning in the Rays' walkoff win. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol hasn't explicitly said that Arenado's absence from the lineup a day later is a result of the knee issue, but the 31-year-old's availability will bear watching nonetheless heading into Thursday's series finale. For his part, Arenado told Denton that he expects to be ready to pinch hit Wednesday if needed and plans to rejoin the lineup Thursday.