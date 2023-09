Arenado went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.

Arenado worked the back end of a double steal with Nolan Gorman in the first inning. Prior to Wednesday, Arenado had gone just 3-for-35 across his previous nine contests. The veteran third baseman's slump has seen his slash line sag to .270/.319/.479 on the year, and he's added 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 65 runs scored and three stolen bases over 132 contests.