Arenado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Arenado will head to the bench for just the second time this season, and he had a .211/.333/.368 slash line while starting the previous 11 contests. Nolan Gorman will start at the hot corner and bat seventh in the series finale at New York.
