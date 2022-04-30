Arenado isn't starting Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Arenado is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak in which he's gone 7-for-13 with two doubles, three RBI, a run and three walks. He's appealing a two-game suspension for his role in a brawl Wednesday against the Mets, but Saturday's absence from the lineup appears to be a routine day off. Brendan Donovan will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.

