Arenado isn't starting Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Arenado is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak in which he's gone 7-for-13 with two doubles, three RBI, a run and three walks. He's appealing a two-game suspension for his role in a brawl Wednesday against the Mets, but Saturday's absence from the lineup appears to be a routine day off. Brendan Donovan will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
