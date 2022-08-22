Arenado went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arenado provided the game-winning hit for the Cardinals, a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning. He went 7-for-15 with four doubles and five RBI across three games in this weekend series in Arizona. The third baseman is slashing .299/.361/.556 with 25 home runs, 81 RBI, 60 runs scored and three stolen bases through 112 contests.