Arenado went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

The slugger continues to get on base at a torrid pace, as he now owns a .395 OBP across his last nine games. Arenado has a modest .267 average during that stretch, but he's also drawn seven walks in addition to lacing eight hits, six (four doubles, two home runs) which have gone for extra bases.