Arenado is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Arenado went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in the first game of the day. He returned from a brief absence caused by back tightness Thursday, which may have encouraged the team to lessen his workload a bit in the short term. Nolan Gorman will slide over to third base, while Alec Burleson will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.