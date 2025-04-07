Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Arenado was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates due to an illness and soreness, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The illness isn't believed to be anything significant, but Arenado will need at least one day off to recover. With Arenado out of the lineup for the first time this season, Thomas Saggese will pick up a start at third base and will bat sixth.