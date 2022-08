Arenado went 3-for-5 with one double, one homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 victory over the Yankees.

The All-Star third baseman stayed hot at the dish Sunday with seven total bases and six combined runs and RBI. In the process, he extended his hitting streak to six games to start the month of August. Arenado is now third among third basemen in RBI and home runs and has his average over .300 for the first time since May.