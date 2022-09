Arenado went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

Arenado saw a five-game hitting streak end Friday, but he was able to get aboard twice Saturday. In the third inning, he walked and worked the back end of a double steal with fellow slugger Paul Goldschmidt to help the Cardinals extend their rally. Arenado is 4-for-7 in steal attempts this year to go with 28 home runs, 89 RBI, 65 runs scored and a .305/.368/.565 slash line through 123 contests.