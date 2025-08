The Cardinals placed Arenado on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain.

Arenado's shoulder has been bothering him for about a month, which was reflected in his .175/.230/.211 slash line for the month of July. He'll now take at least 10 days to recover from his strain properly; meanwhile, Nolan Gorman (back) will return from the injured list to take Arenado's place at the hot corner.