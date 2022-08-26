Arenado was placed on the paternity list Friday.
The move seemed imminent when Arenado returned home Thursday, missing the series finale against the Cubs. It didn't become official at the time, so it's now possible he misses the entirety of this weekend's series against Atlanta. Brendan Donovan starts at third base Friday.
