Arenado went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

The slugger got it done with some small ball Friday, plating starting pitcher Johan Oviedo in the third inning before bringing home Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson with a fifth-inning knock. Arenado is putting together the type of resurgent season the Cardinals had hoped for when acquiring him this offseason, as he boasts a .285/.332/.512 slash line with 32 extra-base hits (20 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs) and 43 RBI across 62 games.