Arenado (hand) was in the lineup for both of the Cardinals' last two Grapefruit League games Friday and Saturday, picking up starts at third base and designated hitter while going a collective 3-for-5 with three RBI.

As anticipated, the hand injury that Arenado suffered last Sunday while playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in a game against Cuba didn't prove to be a major concern, even though it kept him out of the lineup for the rest of the tournament. Upon reporting back to Cardinals camp, Arenado was cleared to check back into the Grapefruit League lineup Friday, and he looked to be fine at the plate while mashing a trio of base hits. He'll be ready to handle an everyday role at the hot corner once Opening Day arrives.