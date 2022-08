Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Arenado has homered in three straight games and already has six through 10 contests in August. He's hit safely in every game this month, going 16-for-38 (.421) during that impressive span. The 31-year-old is up to 25 long balls, 73 RBI, 58 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .303/.370/.570 slash line through 104 contests this year.