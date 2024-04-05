Arenado went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Marlins.
Arenado has quietly put together a six-game hitting streak after opening the year 0-for-7 in the first two contests. The third baseman wasn't as quiet in the Cardinals' home opener, knocking his second double through eight games. He's still searching for a home run, but he's hitting .265 with four RBI and three runs scored while occupying a spot in the heart of the order and a starting role at third base, as usual.
