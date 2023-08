Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Arenado's bat has been hot in August -- he's gone 15-for-42 (.357) during his 10-game hitting streak that spans the whole month. The third baseman had slumped briefly in late July, but he's back up to a .287/.335/.511 slash line with 24 home runs, 82 RBI, 56 runs scored, two stolen bases, 22 doubles and two triples through 112 contests this season.