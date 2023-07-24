Arenado (leg) went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.

Arenado played the full game at third base after exiting Saturday's contest with left leg stiffness. While he put in a good effort, the Cardinals' Nos. 1, 2 and 4 hitters combined to go 0-for-13 with a walk, eliminating Arenado's chances of getting involved in run production. The third baseman is on a seven-game hitting streak, going 12-for-28 (.429) in that span. He's up to a .291/.340/.523 slash line with 21 home runs, 76 RBI, 47 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases through 96 contests overall.