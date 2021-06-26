Arenado went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double and three walks in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The star third baseman walked in his first plate appearance, then hit a solo homer in the third inning and doubled in the fourth. The Pirates worked around him the rest of the way, putting him on via walk in the sixth and eighth frames. Arenado hadn't drawn more than one walk in a game this season prior to Friday, and his 6.4 percent walk rate entering the game was on pace for his lowest mark since 2015. However, the veteran has hit for plenty of power in his first season as a Cardinal, and he is now tied for the team lead with 15 long balls.