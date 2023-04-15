Arenado went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Arenado posted his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, though this was the first time he had three hits this season. While none went for extra bases, he was able to come around to score on a pair of Nolan Gorman singles. Arenado is up to a .357/.413/.500 slash line, two home runs, 13 RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles through 63 plate appearances.