Arenado went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Arenado's homer was his 30th of the year, and it also accounted for his 100th RBI. He's reached those milestone marks in seven straight full seasons, missing them only in the shortened 2020 campaign. The third baseman has supplemented his usual hearty power numbers with a career-high five stolen bases, 41 doubles (two shy of his best mark), a triple, 71 runs scored and a .295/.359/.542 slash line through 142 contests this year. Arenado has tailed off a bit in September, slashing .221/.294/.364 across his last 21 games.