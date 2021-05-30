Arenado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Arenado has started all 52 games this season and will receive a well-earned day off Sunday. Jose Rondon will man the hot corner in the series finale for St. Louis.
