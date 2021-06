Arenado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

According to Jones, manager Mike Shildt indicated that Arenado is receiving a routine breather while the Cardinals and Marlins conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Matt Carpenter will fill in at third base for Arenado, who has gone 0-for-11 over the past three games to drop his season average to .273.