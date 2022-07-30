Arenado went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

This was Arenado's first game back after he missed a two-game set in Toronto due to his vaccination status. While he wasn't able to produce a hit, he picked up his second steal of the season, both of which have come in his last nine games. The third baseman now has a .293/.358/.523 slash line with 18 home runs, 59 RBI, 43 runs scored, 24 doubles and a triple through 92 contests. With the Cardinals south of the United States-Canada border again, he should resume his role as the everyday third baseman.