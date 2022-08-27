Arenado (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
Arenado missed the last two games following the birth of his child, but he'll start at third base and bat cleanup during Saturday's matchup against Atlanta. Over 22 games since the start of August, the 31-year-old has posted a 1.088 OPS with seven home runs, nine doubles, 22 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base.
