Arenado (finger) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

After spraining his right index finger in Sunday's win over the Guardians, Arenado went 0-for-3 as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Pirates. The injury was still bothering him enough coming out of that game for the Cardinals to hold him out for Tuesday's 1-0 loss, and the veteran third baseman will get another day off to heal Wednesday. Thomas Saggese will cover the hot corner in place of Arenado, who will benefit from a team off day Thursday before potentially returning to the lineup for this weekend's series versus the Cubs.