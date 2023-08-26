Arenado (back) isn't starting Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado had to leave Friday's contest after his back tightened up on him mid-game, and the issue is apparently serious enough to warrant him missing a start Saturday. Nolan Gorman will start at third base in Arenado's place while Tommy Edman starts at second and Luken Baker serves as the Cards' DH.