The Cardinals activated Arenado (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start at third base and bat sixth in the Cardinals' series opener versus the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado needed nearly seven weeks to recover from a right shoulder strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after going 1-for-13 at the plate in four rehab games with Double-A Springfield. The 34-year-old should be used as the team's primary third baseman down the stretch, which is likely to result in a downturn in playing time for Nolan Gorman.