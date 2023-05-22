Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Dodgers.

Arenado was the only one of the Cardinals' Nos. 1-5 hitters to hit safely in the contest, but the bottom of the lineup had a productive game. The third baseman extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a span in which he's gone 20-for-49 (.408) with six home runs, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .278/.322/.460 with nine long balls, 34 RBI, 26 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. After a rough start to the year, it's good to see him getting back to his usual level of performance.