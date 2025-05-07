Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Arenado was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup versus the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatchreports.

The Cardinals haven't provided an explanation for Arenado's late removal from the lineup, but he's presumably dealing with a minor injury that should be revealed shortly. Nolan Gorman will start at third base and will bat sixth in place of Arenado.

More News