Arenado was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs with neck stiffness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The Cardinals are calling Arenado's removal from the lineup precautionary The third baseman will take a seat against the Cubs due to the stiff neck with Nolan Gorman now handling the hot corner for Monday's contest. Arenado should be considered day-to-day, but St. Louis will make sure he's fully healthy before returning him to the starting lineup.
