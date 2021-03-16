Arenado is now hitting .308 (7-for-23) across his first 10 Grapefruit League games after going 2-for-3 with an RBI single in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Arenado is still in search of his first home run as a Cardinal, but his 3-for-6 tally over the last two games seems to hint at the fact he may be rounding into regular-season form. Arenado previously said he ideally needs about 50 spring at-bats to feel prepared, and with 26 Grapefruit League plate appearances thus far, he's about halfway to that mark.