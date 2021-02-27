Arenado will make his Grapefruit League debut in Sunday's exhibition opener against the Nationals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Arenado's integration into spring training with his new club has essentially been ideal, as the star third baseman arrived a week early to begin getting acquainted and has looked healthy in batting practices after dealing with a nagging shoulder issue most of last season with the Rockies. Sunday will bring the first opportunity for Arenado to start building in-game chemistry with his new infield mates and begin his march toward the approximately 50 at-bats he hopes to log this spring to get his timing down.