Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Twins.
Arenado delivered an insurance home run in the ninth inning to help the Cardinals to an Opening Day win. He turned on a 97 mph fastball, which is encouraging, though his struggles in 2024 came primarily against offspeed and breaking pitches.
