Arenado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Arenado is one of several Cardinals regulars getting the day off for the series finale after St. Louis clinched the National League Central title with a 6-2 win Tuesday. Juan Yepez will fill in for Arenado at third base.
