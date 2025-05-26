Arenado is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Arenado has gone 1-for-14 in his last four games to drop his OPS to a career-low .684 through 209 plate appearances this season. The eight-time All-Star took a shot to the kidney region while making a catch in Sunday's game, as John Denton of MLB.com notes, though Arenado seems to be fine. Nolan Gorman is starting at the hot corner Monday in Arenado's absence.
