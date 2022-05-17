Arenado is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Game 1 and will take a seat for the nightcap after starting 15 consecutive games. Brendan Donovan will shift to the hot corner while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop.