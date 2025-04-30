Arenado is not in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Cincinnati.
After going 0-for-5 in the first game of the twin bill, Arenado will receive some rest for the nightcap. Nolan Gorman is at third base and batting sixth in the second game for the Cardinals.
