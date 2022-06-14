Arenado is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old went 0-for-4 during the matinee and will take a seat for Game 2 of the twin bill. Brendan Donovan will man the hot corner in Arenado's place and bat second.
