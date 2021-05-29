Arenado went 1-for-4 with a home run Friday in a win over Arizona.
Arenado gave St. Louis a 5-2 lead in the third inning with a solo shot to left field. He later knocked in another run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. In his first season with the Cardinals, Arenado is slashing .290/.336/.550. He has notched 11 home runs and 35 RBI; both marks rank in the top 20 leaguewide.
