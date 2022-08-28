Arenado went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a hit-by-pitch in a 6-5 victory over Atlanta on Saturday.

Arenado powered Saturday's comeback win with a double in the first inning, a single in the third, a two-run shot in the fifth, another single in the seventh and an HBP during a ninth-inning rally. It was the 31-year-old's first game since Aug. 24 due to a stint on the paternity list and he continued an exceptional August that features a .371/.424/.753 slash line with 10 doubles and eight homers.