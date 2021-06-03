Arenado went 1-for-2 with an RBI ground-rule double in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

An 11-run inning by the Dodgers ensured a completely miserable night for the Cardinals from a team perspective, but Arenado snapped an 0-for-12 skid that had encompassed his previous three games with his run-scoring two-bagger. Arenado's current struggles with the bat actually date back a good bit further, as he's slashing an anemic .174/.200/.348 over the 50 plate appearances he's logged in his last 12 games, although it's worth noting that six of the eight hits he does have during that span have gone for extra bases (five doubles, one home run).