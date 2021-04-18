Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Phillies.

Arenado blasted a two-run shot off JoJo Romero in the third inning, and the star third baseman now has four homers on the season. The nine-year veteran began the season on a nine-game hitting streak and has hit safely in all but two games thus far, so it's clear he has begun his St. Louis tenure sizzling hot.