Arenado went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Giants.

The veteran third baseman got St. Louis off to a quick start, slamming a two-run homer in the first inning off Johnny Cueto. He went on to collect two more hits and stole second base in the seventh inning -- his first theft of the season on his first attempt since 2019. The long ball was his first in July and team-leading 17th overall on the campaign.