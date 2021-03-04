Arenado is 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk over his last two Grapefruit League games after going hitless in two at-bats during his Sunday debut.

The prize offseason acquisition got off to an inconspicuous start Sunday against the Nationals , booting a ball at third in addition to coming up empty in his pair of plate appearances. However, Arenado has subsequently broken the ice with hits in back-to-back exhibitions, with Wednesday's knock accounting for his first official RBI in a Cardinals uniform. Arenado previously stated he'd ideally be comfortable with approximately 50 spring training at-bats ahead of the regular season, and he seems to be firmly on track for that level of volume early.