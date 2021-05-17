Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.
Arenado opened the scoring with his first-inning blast, his third straight game going yard, and tallied an additional single in the sixth. Over his last four games Arenado is 9-for-15 with four extra-base hits and is now slashing .300/.353/.563.
